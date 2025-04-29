The Minnesota Vikings had a phenomenal regular season in 2024. They went 14-3, finished second in the NFC North, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. With fresh-faced quarterback JJ McCarthy expected to take over under center, they have spent money elsewhere to keep the strong team around him. On Tuesday, the Vikings gave Andrew Van Ginkel a massive one-year deal to keep him in Minnesota.

A raise in Minnesota: Vikings reached agreement today on a one-year $23 million extension that includes $22.4 million guaranteed for LB Andrew Van Ginkel, per his agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/CHvbOo9sBN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Van Ginkel was not a free agent and would have been on the Vikings roster without this deal. According to Over The Cap, he is due $10.78 million in 2025 and was going to hit free agency after the season. Given that this is marketed as an extension, it can be assumed he is due the $23 million in 2026 and will be a free agent in 2027.

The Vikings signed Van Ginkel in free agency before last season after he spent five years with the Dolphins. He immediately paid off that investment with a pick-six in Week 1. He snagged a Daniel Jones pass out of the air and scored a touchdown in a dominant victory over the Giants.

Van Ginkel added another pick-six later in the year, racked up 11.5 sacks, and recorded 18 tackles for loss. Those are all career highs, and he picked up a second-team All-Pro honor and finished seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Despite his contract security for this year, the Vikings decided they did not want him to test free agency after this season.

The Vikings have retained most of the players from their excellent 2024 defense. While there are questions on offense, they can thrive with Brian Flores calling the plays again.