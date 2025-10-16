The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. However, there are some concerns with the quarterback position, as both JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz have been on the injured list. On Thursday, the franchise revealed a big update about both players.

Reports indicate that McCarthy was limited in practice two days in a row, while Wentz has been a full participant in the same days, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings have not announced whether or not the 22-year-old quarterback will play on Sunday, but at the very least, he's seemingly improving from his ankle injury.

“For a second straight day post-bye, Vikings QB JJ McCarthy was listed as a limited participant and Carson Wentz was listed as a full participant.”

JJ McCarthy initially injured his ankle in the Vikings' 22-6 Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, he has not been available for the past three games, allowing Carson Wentz to step in as the starter.

Minnesota's former first-round pick has been a roller coaster when healthy. In his first two career games, McCarthy recorded 301 passing yards and two touchdowns while owning a 58.5% completion percentage. He's also thrown three interceptions this season. Meanwhile, Wentz has thrown for 759 yards for five touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 69.0% of his pass attempts.

The Vikings still have some time to determine who will start against the Eagles on Sunday. Minnesota still has a practice on Friday. Additionally, head coach Kevin O'Connell will technically have until 90 minutes before kickoff to announce which players will be active in Week 7.

However, this is a great sign for McCarthy's eventual return. This is the first time since sustaining the injury that the second-year pro has at least participated in practice.