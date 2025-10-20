The Minnesota Vikings’ bid for a comeback against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles was thwarted Sunday when tight end T.J. Hockenson had a late touchdown catch overturned, and they ultimately lost 28-22 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 7.

With 2:58 remaining in the fourth quarter and facing third-and-2 at the Philadelphia 15-yard line, Carson Wentz connected with Hockenson in the end zone. Initially ruled a touchdown on the field by referee Bill Vinovich’s crew, the play was overturned after a replay review.

Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth explained that broadcast-enhanced footage showed Hockenson losing control of the football as he went to the ground, briefly touching the turf before regaining possession.

“The ruling on the field was a touchdown, so it’s replay’s jurisdiction to stop the game,” Butterworth said. “We used broadcast-enhanced shots to show that as he was going to the ground, he needs control of the ball throughout the process of the catch, he lost control of the ball. The ball hit the ground. Then he regained control of the ball. So therefore, we overturned it to an incomplete pass.”

Hockenson expressed his frustration after the game.

“There was nothing to overturn it,” he said, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. “I mean, I was out there. I felt it, hands under the ball, snag it, and I don't understand. I don't obviously understand the catch rule at this point.”

The overturned touchdown proved game-changing. Had it stood, Minnesota would have trailed 28-26 after a successful extra point, with all three timeouts remaining and a stronger chance to regain possession for a game-winning field goal. Instead, the Vikings settled for a 29-yard field goal by Will Reichard, who finished with a career-high five field goals in the game, converting from 59, 34, 28, 35, and 29 yards. The reversal led to a 16.4% swing in win probability for Minnesota, according to ESPN Analytics.

The Vikings' inefficiency in the red zone added to their problems. They finished 1-for-6 inside the 20-yard line, with another touchdown early in the game by Jalen Nailor wiped out due to a holding penalty on guard Blake Brandel. Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson combined for 207 receiving yards, but Minnesota was unable to convert key opportunities. Wentz passed for 313 yards but was held without a touchdown and threw two interceptions, resulting in a 64.9 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts dominated with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, completing 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Big plays by A.J. Brown (121 yards, two touchdowns) and DeVonta Smith (183 yards, 79-yard TD) further sealed the Eagles’ 28-22 win. The Vikings limited Philadelphia to just 3-for-9 on third downs but could not contain two vital fourth-down conversions, which had the final say.