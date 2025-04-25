The Minnesota Vikings (14-3) have spent much of the offseason addressing their biggest needs. While they had a brilliant 2024 season, they lost their regular-season finale to the Detroit Lions and their Wild Card playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams. Their offensive line failed to hold up in either game. As a result, the Vikings signed offensive guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly during free agency. They continued to build that area during the first round of the draft when they selected Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.

Jackson has the tools to be a star in the NFL and help the Vikings build a strong ground attack. He is also expected to show that he can pass block for former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy who is planning to start for the Vikings in the upcoming season.

Jackson may be tough on the field, but he has a soft side off the field. He is a cat owner, and the big lineman definitely has a clever side. That aspect of his personality came out with the name he bestowed on his feline pet. Jackson's cat is named Leonardo DiCatio.

There's no telling if Jackson is simply a huge fan of the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio or he just wanted to create a memorable name for his cat. Either way, it tends to make Jackson stand out from the crowd on the offensive line.

Vikings have high aspirations under head coach Kevin O'Connell

The Vikings were expected to be a middling team last year that would battle the Chicago Bears to stay out of the NFC North cellar. However, the Vikings would have none of it.

Minnesota raced out to a 5-0 start behind quarterback Sam Darnold as their offense featured key playmakers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at the wide receiver position and Aaron Jones at running back.

The Vikings cemented their season by reeling off nine consecutive victories. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores built a solid defense to go along with their big-play offense.

However, that defense also struggled in their two season-ending losses. The Vikings signed a pair of defensive linemen in Jonathan Allen from the Washington Commanders and Javon Hargrave from the San Francisco 49ers. While the Vikings only have three more selections after taking Jackson, it seems clear that at least one of those picks will be used on a defensive player.