The Minnesota Vikings thought they were well-prepared for a brilliant season in 2025. They had addressed a pair of needs on the offensive line with a couple of key signings and they knew they had a dynamic defense that had shown the ability to limit opposing offenses.

What the Vikings did not have was strength at the quarterback slot. They had one of the best quarterbacks in the league in 2024 when Sam Darnold was under center, but the Vikings gambled that second-year QB J.J. McCarthy was ready to become a star who could lead the Vikings deep into the playoffs.

That turned out to be a major mistake as McCarthy was troubled by inconsistency and injuries during his second season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell loved McCarthy's background and make-up, and he also felt confidence in his own ability to mold young talent into an outstanding performer. Perhaps the coach's ego got the best of him and former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made the mistake of having faith in an unproven player and his overly optimistic coach.

Vikings had a jewel in Darnold but let him slip through their grasp

The Vikings also underestimated Darnold's value. He left the Vikings during free agency and he signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He continued his development and consistent production and he played a huge role in leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory.

Darnold did not set any records in Seattle's 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, but he avoided any major mistakes as the Seahawks took control of the game early on and never gave it away to the Patriots. In short, Darnold played a high-level professional game in helping his team rise to the top of the pro football world.

In addition to letting their leader escape, the Vikings did not bring in a competent veteran to backup or compete with McCarthy. The Vikings' season fell apart early and they lost any chance of contending for a playoff spot when they were pummeled 26-0 by the Seahawks. That dropped their record to 4-8, and while they won their last 5 games to finish 9-8 and escape the NFC North cellar, the season was a disaster for a team that had been 14-3 in 2024.

The Vikings must be active in the free-agent market if they want to overcome their weaknesses.

C Tyler Linderbaum

The Vikings have had a need in the middle of their offensive line for multiple seasons. Garrett Bradbury manned the middle through the 2024 season before the Vikings realized he could not hold his own against elite opponents. They thought they solved the problem when they signed Ryan Kelly away from the Indianapolis Colts a year ago, but the 11-year veteran did not have enough gas left in the tank. He suffered 3 concussions last season and has had 6 of the brain injuries during his career.

The Vikings need to go after free agent Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old Linderbaum has been a 3-time Pro Bowler. He is clearly in the prime of his career and after performing at a high level in the complex Ravens offense, he should be able to excel if he lands with the Vikings.

Linderbaum has ideal size and strength for his position, but he also has the quickness and athleticism to gain the advantage in key matchups. The Vikings have a pair of solid tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill — when healthy — and the addition of a powerful center could give Minnesota one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Article Continues Below

Edge Jaelan Phillips

Phillips was a first-round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2021, and he flashed his talent with the Dolphins in 4 1/2 seasons before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles at midseason.

Injuries had impacted Phillips in 2023 and '24, but he played 17 games between the 2 teams last season. While he had just 5.0 sacks last year, he showed off his skills and a there's no doubt that a defensive coordinator like Brian Flores should be able to get the most out of Phillips' considerable talent.

The Vikings could lose Jonathan Greenard during the offseason — he can opt out of his contract — and replacing him with Phillips would solidify the Minnesota defense.

QB Daniel Jones

The Vikings not only let Darnold get away last year, they also let Jones slip through their grasp. The Vikings had signed Jones late in the 2024 season and wanted to keep him as a backup to McCarthy last year, but he decided not to stay with the team as a backup. He signed a one-year, $7.15 million free-agent deal with the Colts because they gave him an opportunity to compete for the No. 1 position.

Jones won the job and got off to a brilliant start for Indianapolis last year. They Colts were writing a brilliant story in the 2025 season, but it all fell apart when the strong-armed and athletic Jones suffered a fractured fibula and a torn Achilles.

Jones will have an opportunity for a new deal this offseason, and the Vikings should go after him hard and give him a chance to compete with McCarthy for the QB1 position.