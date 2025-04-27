The 2025 NFL draft was a big event for the New England Patriots. After adding several key players in free agency, the draft was viewed as the avenue for the Patriots to fill in their remaining holes and begin building a young core around franchise quarterback Drake Maye. After three days of action, New England ended up making 11 selections, and they have quickly emerged as arguably the biggest winner from the entire draft.

The Patriots needed help at several spots entering the draft. Their offensive line, particularly the left tackle spot, was easily their biggest need, but that wasn't the only spot they had to fill. Wide receiver, defensive end, and defensive tackle all were positions that needed reinforcements, and head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear ahead of the draft that he felt the team needed help at running back.

Through seven rounds, the team managed to bring folks in to help at each of these spots, which is precisely what they needed to do. Furthermore, they managed to move up and down the board to ensure that not only were they filling their needs, but they were also drafting for value. When all was said and done, the Patriots put together the most impressive draft class of any team across the league in 2025.

The Patriots shored up their top needs and drafted for value

Of course, it's important to note that there's a big difference between winning the draft on paper, and actually winning the draft. The guys the Patriots selected still have to go out and perform, and several of the guys selected won't pan out, because it's nearly impossible to hit on every single selection you make. However, New England made the moves they needed to make during the 2025 draft, and that's all you can ask for.

It started with the No. 4 overall pick, where the Pats made the pick they were widely expected to make when they selected LSU football left tackle Will Campbell. In the eyes of many evaluators, Campbell was the best offensive line prospect in this draft class. While there are concerns about his arm length and his ability to play left tackle in the NFL, beggars can't be choosers. The Patriots needed a left tackle, and Campbell was the best option available. With no trades materializing, Campbell was the best option for New England with this pick.

You don't win the draft with one selection in the first round, though, and the Patriots know that better than any team in the league. They nailed their first-round pick in 2024 when they selected Maye to be their quarterback of the future, but pretty much every other pick they made did not pan out for them. That could still change, but again, it goes to show that you can only make so much of a draft class before the players take the field.

There are some big differences between this draft class and last year's, though. New England made a series of head-scratching picks (Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round and Caedan Wallace in the third round were both considered reaches), and they barely made an impact as rookies. This time around, though, the team focused on maximizing the value of their picks, rather than simply drafting for need.

That was immediately clear in the second round, when the Patriots selected Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. It was somewhat surprising to see New England select a running back since it wasn't their most pressing need, but the team felt Henderson was the best player on their board, so they pounced. In the process, they gave Maye another weapon to work with on offense.

Could the Pats have targeted a bigger area of need with this spot? Certainly, as guys like Luther Burden III at wide receiver and Donovan Ezeiruaku at defensive end were both available for the taking. Henderson, who was expected to be a late first-round pick, was simply too good of an option to pass up, though, and New England crossed off the running back position earlier than expected.

This started a trend of the Patriots maximizing their value with each of their picks. Wide receiver Kyle Williams out of Washington State was taken at the perfect time in the third round, and he could be an immediate contributor for Maye in the passing game. Center Jared Wilson out of Georgia may just end up being the team's best pick in the draft, as he was a second-round option that ended up falling to the back of the third, with New England trading down and still managing to nab him,

The biggest reach the team had came in the fourth round with safety Craig Woodson from California. Woodson probably could have been grabbed in the fifth round, and safety wasn't a major area of need. Woodson is considered a great locker room guy, and his versatility in the secondary could be a trait that Vrabel is able to weaponize immediately.

New England followed this up by solidifying their defensive line with a pair of players who were unexpectedly sliding down the board. They traded up for defensive tackle Joshua Farmer from Florida State late in the fourth round before selecting defensive end Bradyn Swinson with what ended up being their lone fifth round pick. Both guys were considered third-round talents, and the Patriots ended up scooping them up with a late fourth and early fifth round pick.

The key to making a good draft pick involves addressing a need, and ensuring that the selection you make is one of good value. That's precisely what they did throughout the draft, and it's why they have emerged as the early winner. These guys need to go out and earn their spot on the team still, but combine this with the team's strong body of work in free agency, and the Patriots could end up surprising a lot of people in 2025.