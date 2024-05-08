May 8, 2024 at 9:59 AM ET

DeMario Douglas has high hopes for the New England Patriots offense and wide receiver room in 2024 after the team took quarterback Drake Maye No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After the unit had a pitiful season in 2023, Douglas is striving to bring some flair and pop to the offense in his second season in the league.

“We need to go out there and play with some swagger,” Douglas told reporters on Tuesday.

The Patriots' offense was arguably the worst in the league and might have been the worst in the NFL in quite some time. They were 30th in yards per game (276.2) and were tied for last in scoring (13.9 points per game). They also made some unfortunate history, becoming the first team to lose three straight games despite allowing fewer than 10 points in each game since the 1930s.

Douglas was a bit of a bright spot. The sixth-round rookie had 49 receptions for 561 yards, which was enough for him to become the team's leading receiver. But he was briefly benched early on due to a lost fumble in a Week 2 loss to the Maimi Dolphins. He also never found the end zone.

https://twitter.com/scoutdnfl/status/1788032515720069337

Douglas is looking to rectify that in Year 2.

“I feel like I can always improve in every aspect. But get a touchdown this year,” Douglas said when asked about his goals for 2024. “Well, more than one. So touchdowns this year.”

There are some new teammates in town that could help Douglas reach that goal.

What DeMario Douglas said of the Patriots rookie draft class

Douglas seems to be a fan of the Patriots' offensive-heavy draft class, in which they used seven of their eight picks on offensive players.

Of course, Drake Maye is the headliner of the group, being selected by the Patriots with the third overall pick. Douglas has already had a brief text exchange with him.

“It said, ‘Let's work, Pop,'” Douglas said of the text message he received from Maye.

Following Maye, the Patriots used two of their next four picks on wide receivers. They selected Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round and UCF's Javon Baker in the fourth round.

Douglas seemed excited by the rookies.

“We definitely added some dogs to the room,” Douglas said.

Those weren't the only additions made to the receiver room this offseason. The Patriots signed K.J. Osborn in free agency and kept Kendrick Bourne.

Douglas shared that the group's been working together this offseason.

“In our receiver room, we’ve been working as a unit,” Douglas said. “We’ve been pushing each other. The better I am, the better the next man is going to be. The better the next man is, the better I’m going to be. I feel like we’ve all been competing.”

Douglas will also have a new look in 2024, switching his jersey number from No. 81 to No. 3. The change was more sentimental for him.

“The three is big for me, because I was raised by three star ladies; my mom, my grandma, and my great grandma,” Douglas said.