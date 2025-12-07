The New England Patriots’ (11-2) resurgence this season under head coach Mike Vrabel has been anything but accidental. Their climb back into NFL relevance has been powered by several factors — improved quarterback play, steadier coaching decisions, shrewd free-agency moves, better injury fortune and a more favorable schedule.

But one element stands out across it all: dramatic contributions from a rookie class that was thrust into major roles right away. And, at the top of that group is No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell, who immediately became the Patriots’ starting left tackle until a Week 12 injury that sidelined him.

His play before the injury was steady, physical and improving each week, but ultimately has sparked discussions about where he fits best long-term. Patriots insider Greg A. Bedard added fuel to that conversation with a detailed evaluation of Campbell’s upside.

“I think Will is a good player. He's at least an average or slightly above average left tackle in this league,” Bedard said via CLNS Media. “I would really like to see him at left guard if the Patriots can get another tackle in the next couple of years. Because I would love to see some really athletic left tackle and Will Campbell right next to him. That left side of the line would be Dynamite. I think he would be a Hall of Fame guard. I think he could be a Pro Bowl. left tackle, maybe more, we'll see. He's still very young,”

Bedard’s opinion also comes in the context of New England’s shifting offensive-line landscape. Veteran tackle Vederian Lowe, who struggled through injuries and inconsistency the past two seasons, unexpectedly became a meaningful depth piece again in 2024, but later revealed he had been playing through injuries.

However, Vrabel’s decision to keep Lowe around, even as he rebuilt the roster, reflects the trust the staff has in his approach, but it also highlighted the need for a long-term solution at left tackle, which accelerated Campbell’s selection.

Campbell’s MCL sprain in Week 12 against Cincinnati interrupted what had been a promising rookie campaign. Before going on IR, he counted five sacks and 25 pressures.

Whether that future is at tackle or guard remains open, but the debate itself is a sign of how impactful Campbell already is, and how central he will be to New England’s next chapter.