There is apparently no end in sight when it comes to the bitterness between former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft. As the Patriots owner was preparing to watch his team play in Super Bowl 60 against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson were in attendance at the North Carolina-Duke basketball game Saturday.

Hudson was photographed wearing a t-shirt from Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Kraft had been arrested at that facility in 2019 in a prostitution bust, and it was clearly an embarrassing event for Kraft. Charges were eventually dropped as video evidence was ruled inadmissible. Belichick was standing right next to his girlfriend as the pictures were taken and he was smiling quite broadly

Belichick and Kraft clearly have a lot of animosity between them. The former New England head coach has referred to the interference he received from the Patriots owner during his tenure in New England, while Kraft has said that hiring Belichick was clearly “a risk” for him.

Belichick is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team. His first year was a difficult one, as the Tar Heels struggled from start to finish and had a 4-8 record along with a 2-6 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Belichick will remain as head coach at North Carolina in 2026.

Belichick was the winning coach of six Patriots teams that won the Super Bowl when he was on the sidelines. He was fired by the Patriots after the 2024 season and recently failed to garner enough support to gain entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.