The Ravens have strengthened their position as championship favorites by acquiring five-time NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN, the Raiders agreed to trade their star pass rusher in exchange for first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027. Crosby had an impressive season in 2025, recording 10.0 sacks and achieving his first career interception, despite the team’s struggles overall.

This trade indicates a complete rebuild for Las Vegas, which will now look to presumptive top draft pick Fernando Mendoza to usher in a new era.

For the Ravens, adding a veteran with 69.5 career sacks provides an elite defensive anchor to complement their high-powered offense as they pursue a Super Bowl title.

The trade market for Crosby was highly competitive, but some teams were eliminated from contention due to internal dynamics.

An insider noted, “No way Tom [Brady] was sending Maxx to [Mike] Vrabel,” highlighting that, despite New England’s interest, the Raiders’ leadership, including Brady, was reluctant to send their best defensive asset to a conference rival led by a former teammate.

Article Continues Below

This internal stance narrowed the options, ultimately allowing Baltimore to secure the star defender by meeting the Raiders’ demanding asking price of two premium draft selections.

Following the trade, Crosby released an emotional farewell video to Raiders fans, expressing his sadness about leaving the organization that drafted him in 2019. He conveyed feelings of letting the fan base down, despite his record-setting 133 tackles for loss and consistent Pro Bowl appearances.

While he is excited about competing for a title in Baltimore, Crosby emphasized that he still strongly identifies with the Silver and Black.

The decision to trade him was seen as a practical necessity, as the Raiders’ rebuilding timeline did not align with the peak years of Crosby’s career or his significant contract extension.