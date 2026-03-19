Last weekend, safety Kevin Byard took his talents from the Chicago Bears to the New England Patriots. In the process, he is moving from playing with Caleb Williams to playing with Drake Mayo.

Nevertheless, Byard had some positive things to say about Williams, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Not only that, but he expects Williams to do so much more.

“He’s got some Super Bowls in his sights,” Byard said.

New #Patriots S Kevin Byard has all the praise in the world for Caleb Williams: “He’s got some Super Bowls in his sights.” https://t.co/xcFgJpTFe6 pic.twitter.com/TEPZXl8XcP — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2026

Additionally, Byard is going from playing under Ben Johnson to Mike Vrabel. Last year, Byard led the NFL in interceptions with seven. The second time he has done so was in 2017 with the Tennessee Titans.

In the process, the Bears finished the season 11-5, winning the NFC North Division. Ultimately, the Bears would lose to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

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Meanwhile, the Patriots made it all the way to the Super Bowl, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13.

Byard has been in the NFL since 2016. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans that year out of Middle Tennessee State University.

Ultimately, Byard played in Tennessee until 2023. In 2023, he played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Afterward, he was traded to the Bears.

Overall, Williams finished the season with 3,942 passing yards (7th in the league), 27 touchdowns (6th in the league), and only seven interceptions to his name. Additionally, he garnered 388 rushing yards along with three rushing touchdowns.

Also, Williams had a pass completion rate of 58.1% and a QB rating of 90.1. In the playoffs, Williams had 618 yards and four touchdowns.