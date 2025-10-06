The New England Patriots claimed a huge victory on the road in Week 5. Drake Maye and his team walked into Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. It was a close game throughout, but New England stepped up when it mattered most. And they ended Buffalo's undefeated start to begin 2025.

Maye did not throw for a touchdown in his game. However, he did move the ball down the field well, racking up 273 passing yards. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored two touchdowns in this contest. And wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 146 receiving yards on 10 catches on Sunday night.

After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about his quarterback's performance. He shared his thoughts on how the second-year signal caller did against a tough Bills team.

“Really gutty performance from Drake. Enjoying watching him grow and lead this football team,” Vrabel said, via Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

Patriots continue rolling with crucial Bills win

The Patriots did not start the season off on the best foot. New England dropped two of its first three games. Both losses were to AFC rivals, as well. However, they have picked up two massive wins in back-to-back games.

New England dominated the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Maye tossed two touchdowns in that contest as New England claimed a 42-13 victory over Bryce Young and the Panthers. With their win over the Bills, New England is now over .500.

It's been a while since the Patriots have been in this position. The last time they had a record over .500 after the first five weeks of the season is Week 14 of the 2022 season. New England had a 7-6 record following a win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, they would lose three of their final four games, finishing 8-9.

Whether the Patriots finish with a winning record remains to be seen. However, it's hard not to be optimistic about this team. Especially considering how Maye has commanded the offense recently. New England will look to improve to 4-2 in Week 6 when they take on the New Orleans Saints on the road.