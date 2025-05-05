Despite Julian Edelman hinting at an NFL comeback years back, the New England Patriots receiver's career is over. That being said, New England announced that he will be the 37th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

The announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering his tenure with the team. For starters, he is fourth all-time for most receiving yards in Patriots history. Also, he is second, only behind Wes Welker, for most receptions.

Those are only a glimpse of his time in Foxborough. Not to mention, Edelman was the Super Bowl LIII MVP after a monster performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

With his career officially coming to a close, he'll be recognized as one of the faces of a dynasty. Alongside Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, Edelman was instrumental in their success.

The Patriots had that culture, which helped them win six total Super Bowls. Edelman was along for three of them, but quickly understood “The Patriot Way.”

Even as an analyst on Fox Sports, he dissects the game piece by piece. He'll cover the mental side, as well as the on-the-field action.

Julian Edelman is loved by the Patriots Nation

All the stories, highlights, and the overall grit exude out of Edelman. He has been a mainstay for the Patriots, spending his entire career with the organization.

Even after Brady and Gronkowski departed for Tampa Bay, the former Kent State receiver stayed committed. He didn't win another Super Bowl after 2019, but capped off a remarkable career.

He had three seasons of eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards.

With his legacy on and off the field, Edelman will be beloved in Foxborough and by the Patriots faithful as long as possible.

This award for the three-time Super Bowl champion feels like the icing on top of a legendary career. The 37th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame will bring a plethora of memories and nostalgia back to a yearning fan base.