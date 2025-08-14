With the New England Patriots hoping to be led by quarterback Drake Maye this upcoming season, head coach Mike Vrabel would speak about what has pleased him so far from the second-year star. While there have been reports of Maye and the Patriots having brutal practices, the most recent joint session with the Minnesota Vikings garnered the attention of Vrabel.

The New England head coach spoke Thursday about Maye's outing at practice against Minnesota and expressed that “he was happy” at how composed the quarterback was against “all the chaos” the defense tried to throw at him.

“Vrabel says he was happy with Drake Maye’s performance yesterday, noting his communication and poise amid all the chaos the Vikings defense tried to create,” Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Added Maye didn’t make bad plays worse and hit some big plays when the Patriots blocked well.”

Maye was selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, coming out of the University of North Carolina as in his rookie year, he threw for 2,276 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Mike Vrabel on his expectations for Drake Maye at the Patriots

There's no doubt that Vrabel has expectations for the Patriots quarterback in Maye, despite entering his second year at the pro level. On WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show” about what he wants to see from Maye this upcoming season with New England, Vrabel said even if there are some games where the performances aren't up to par, his “leadership and demeanor” has to always be.

“The expectation is that he's leading this football team,” Vrabel said. “That's what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That's pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can't take days off.

“I mean, sometimes the performance isn't going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be,” Vrabel continued. “And I think he's learning that. I love the fact that he's willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he's demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody's on the same page.”

At any rate, Maye and the Patriots look to improve after finishing with a 4-13 record, which put them last in the AFC East as they open the new season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 7. After the team dominated the Washington Commanders in the preseason opener, 48-18, they next face the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 16.