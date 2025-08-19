With a trio of star players requesting trades in the 2025 NFL offseason — Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson and Terry McLaurin — everybody is looking at the New England Patriots to make a move. However, despite having the most cap space in the league, Eliot Wolf has yet to make any official steps toward initiating any blockbuster deals.

While the Patriots certainly have the means to send an offer for one of the three disgruntled stars, there is “no sense” that they are legitimately interested in doing so, Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic' reported. Given their interest in fully rebuilding under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, the consensus is that New England is not willing to give up future draft picks for any aging veterans who come with hefty price tags, according to NBC Sports' Andrew Callahan.

“We've heard Mike Vrabel talk about, with the salary cap, specifically, [it is a] two-year window,” Callahan said. “He's also talked about a three-year plan. I don't think you give up future picks in what's obviously a rebuild for a player in McLaurin, who's about to be 30, [or] Hendrickson is going to be 31. Micah Parsons is a different conversation, but it would take a lot of money and even more capital for a team that obviously has needs to fill in the future.”

It's fun Eliot Wolf said the #Patriots are willing to swing a big trade. Even with a 1st-round pick! But I don't buy that any big trade is a real possibility, let alone close right now. Here's why, via @NBCSBoston last night: pic.twitter.com/3Zr4CyY0cu — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 19, 2025

Despite setting themselves up for a big offseason, the Patriots were relatively reserved in free agency. New England opened up to sign Milton Williams and Stefon Diggs, but otherwise did not make any head-turning moves.

Patriots still eyeing trade for Micah Parsons, Terry McLaurin

While continuing to take a lackadaisical approach on the back end, the Patriots continue to tease big moves ahead. Wolf previously said that he would be “willing” to trade a first or second-round pick for one of the three aforementioned players, a notion that Callahan is not buying at face value.

“I think it's more posturing,” Callahan said. “But also kind of covering your back in that if Jerry Jones suddenly got drunk and called you and said, ‘It'll just be a first and a third for Micah Parsons, do you want him?' You have to say yes. Forget the contract; forget the locker room fit. That's a deal you absolutely have to do.”

From a roster perspective, the Patriots would seemingly benefit most from adding McLaurin to their offense. While players like Parsons or Hendrickson would elevate any defense, New England desperately needs offensive playmakers ahead of quarterback Drake Maye's pivotal year two.