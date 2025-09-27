The New England Patriots have a pivotal game coming up in Week 4. They have a date with the Carolina Panthers coming up, and this game could dictate how the rest of their season will go. A win here will put them at a .500 record for the year, giving them a fighting chance for a playoff spot down the line.

The Patriots are getting some much-needed support heading into this game. Star cornerback Christian Gonzalez has yet to suit up this season after dealing with a hamstring ailment. Now, after a grueling recovery period, Gonzales is gearing up to return in Week 4 against the Panthers, per Dianna Russini.

“Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez has worked hard on his hamstring recovery and is ready to roll,” Russini reported. “New England's top corner is expected to be back on the field Sunday against the Panthers.”

Gonzalez has been absent from the Patriots' first three games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during training camp. An All-Pro team member last season, the former first-round pick is an integral part of the team's defense. Quarterbacks had a completion rate of 55.7% when targeting Gonzales last year, one of the best marks in the league. He was one of the bright spots on a team that was mostly struggling last year.

The Patriots have a mediocre defense this season, mainly due to their pass defense being one of the worst in the league. They rank 30th in the league in terms of passing yards allowed, allowing 256.3 yards per game and five passing touchdowns this season. Having Gonzales back to cover their opponents' best wide receiver should help.

New England will be facing off against a Panthers team that's coming off a statement win in Week 3. Carolina obliterated the Atlanta Falcons 31-0 last week. After a dismal turnover-filled showing from the offense last week, the Patriots are looking to bounce back, They should at least have some breathing room with Gonzalez back in the lineup.