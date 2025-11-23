The New England Patriots are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, as the club hopes to advance to a 10-2 record. Unfortunately, it appears the offense seemingly lost a key rookie contributor early in the contest.

Reports indicate that rookie guard Jared Wilson was carted off the field with an apparent lower-body injury, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Wilson, a third-round pick by the Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been one of the most consistent players on the offensive line throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

“Patriots rookie LG Jared Wilson was carted to the locker room. Would be a significant loss.”

The 22-year-old guard needed help off the field with trainers. After being seated on the cart, several of his teammates greeted him before being sent to the locker room, per Carlos A. Lopez of Sleeper HQ.

Rookie LG Jared Wilson is now being carted to the locker room and the entire #Patriots offensive line made their way over to check on him. You hate to see Wilson get injured, but the camaraderie in that room is real. pic.twitter.com/KT76HBUxzO — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) November 23, 2025

It's unclear how serious the injury is for Wilson, as the Patriots will have to evaluate the situation before announcing a decision. Ben Brown is expected to step in and fill the left guard role for the time being.

Jared Wilson is one of two rookies on the offensive line this season for the Patriots. Left tackle Will Campbell was the first-round pick made by the organization in the most recent draft. He, too, has looked like a bona fide star in his first year in the NFL. The two of them have given New England a ton of consistency on the left side, giving quarterback Drake Maye the protection he needs on his blind side to play at a high level.