The New England Patriots moved to 10-2 on the year with a 26-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the Patriots saw both Jared Wilson and Will Campbell suffer injuries in the game, putting a big dent in the team for the time being.

On Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel gave an update on the injury to Campbell.

“I don't think that will be something that will happen. That injury is going to probably be more than a week or two.”

Shortly after, he gave some rather optimistic news regarding the timeline for Campbell. Vrabel gave some glimpse of promise, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“He won’t be out there this week,” Vrabel said. “It’s going to be a couple weeks. We’ll have to make a decision here on the roster [possibly putting him on IR] – to see how long that will be. And go from there. But it’s nothing that’s going to, hopefully, put him out for the entire season.”

The Patriots selected Campbell at No. 5 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft after a stellar career at LSU, and he has been a steady force up front this season.

The injury is not good news, but him not going on IR, at least not yet, shows he could return sooner rather than later.

The win over the Bengals has the Patriots as the top seed in the AFC, and one game ahead of the Denver Broncos. That would mean a first-round bye in the playoffs, which is good news in Vrabel's first year as the head coach in Foxborough.