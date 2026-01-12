The New England Patriots entered the Wild Card round hoping their rookie quarterback could channel some postseason magic. Instead, the first 30 minutes against the Los Angeles Chargers have been nothing short of a nightmare for Drake Maye.

The offense has looked completely disjointed at Gillette Stadium, struggling to find any rhythm against a ferocious Chargers pass rush. While growing pains are expected with young signal-callers, Maye’s struggles on Sunday reached a historic low for his young career.

According to ESPN Insights, Maye completed just 40% of his passes in the first two quarters. That figure marks his lowest completion percentage in any half this season.

It wasn’t just the incompletions; it was the way they happened. Maye looked rattled in the pocket, missing open receivers and holding onto the ball too long. The Chargers’ secondary, seemingly aware of the rookie’s hesitation, sat on routes and forced tight window throws that Maye couldn’t fit.

This performance stands in stark contrast to the steady improvement Maye showed down the stretch of the regular season. The Patriots needed him to be a stabilizing force to keep up with Justin Herbert and the high-powered Los Angeles offense. Instead, the defense has been forced to stay on the field, wearing down as the offense consistently goes three-and-out.

Head coach Jerod Mayo has a massive challenge in the locker room at halftime. If New England wants to avoid a one-and-done postseason trip, they need to completely overhaul the passing attack for the third quarter. Maye has shown flashes of brilliance this year, but right now, he looks like a rookie learning the hard way that playoff football is a different beast entirely.