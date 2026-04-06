Don't be surprised if you failed to recognize Drake Maye on your feed today because the 23-year-old now has a new look. Months after their Super Bowl 60 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye has unveiled his brand new shaved head look. Particularly known for sporting short-cropped hair, Maye took a brave step when he shaved off his head full of hair to raise money for charity ahead of the 2026 Easter holiday.

According to the Patriots, Maye's new appearance was intended to help raise more than $4.1 million for charity during the Saving by Shaving event, which Granite Telecommunications holds each year in Quincy, Massachusetts. Maye's girlfriend, Anne Michael, shaved his hair. In a social media video posted by the Patriots, Maye could be seen sitting in the barber's chair as Michael shaves his head with a trimmer.

Shortly after, in an Instagram story posted by Michael for Easter, Maye was seen posing and flaunting his brand new look with a wide smile on his face. While not gone completely bald, Maye now sports an extremely short buzz cut.

#Patriots QB Drake Maye and Ann Michael together at Easter. (📸: annmichaelmaye/IG) pic.twitter.com/h4Xgf7KpJ5 — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) April 5, 2026

Maye received his haircut at the same event as Joe Andruzzi, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, Quincy mayor Thomas Koch, Kevin Churchwell (president & CEO of Boston Children's Hospital), Greg Hill from WEEI, and Bob Hale, CEO of Granite.

Over the last 13 years, Granite Telecommunications has held this event with the aim of raising money for pediatric hospital research and treatments. More than 12,000 people have participated in the company's tradition this year by shaving their heads or donating hair, contributing over $58.5 million to Boston's leading medical institutions.