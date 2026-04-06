The New York Mets were already down Juan Soto, who is dealing with a calf strain. Then, Brett Baty was scratched pregame due to a thumb injury. And still, the Mets were able to earn a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Leading the way were catcher Luis Torrens and outfielder Jared Young. Both players weren't in the initial lineup plans, but they each played a direct role in the Mets' success, via Adrian Garro of MLB.com.

“I was prepared even before the game,” Torrens said via interpreter Alan Suriel. “And he told me that there might be a situation where I come in.”

“I really appreciate to be told that earlier on in the game, or even before the game, just because I'm able to prepare myself the way that I know that I can prepare myself,” Torrens said.

Young, who got the start in left field, went 3-for-3 on the day. He was ultimately pinch hit for with Torrens in the eighth inning. There, the catcher hit a two-run double, giving New York a 3-2 lead. They wouldn't look back from there.

Alongside their injuries, numbers Mets bats have gotten off to a slow start in 2026. Neither Marcus Semien or Bo Bichette has gotten off the start New York has hoping for. But if players like Torrens and Young are able to come through, the franchise knows their team will be only strong once their stars turn things around.

Their Sunday win moved New York to 6-4 on the season. They'll hope Torrens, Young and the entire squad are ready to continue their winning ways in their upcoming series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.