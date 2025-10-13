Drake Maye achieved a special feat involving Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino following the New England Patriots' 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

Maye was active throughout his time on the field against the Saints defense. He completed 18 passes out of 26 attempts for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 28 yards on the ground after nine carries.

The second-year quarterback made history in the process. It marked the fifth consecutive game that Maye threw for 200 yards and finished with a passer rating of 100 or better. The NFL revealed that he joined the likes of Mahomes, Marino and Dak Prescott.

“Drake Maye joins Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Dan Marino as the only QBs age 23 or younger with 200+ pass yards and a 100+ passer rating in 5 consecutive games,” the post read.

Drake Maye joins Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Dan Marino as the only QBs age 23 or younger with 200+ pass yards and a 100+ passer rating in 5 consecutive games #NEPats pic.twitter.com/tYcPwMe7no — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 12, 2025

How Drake Maye, Patriots played against Saints

Article Continues Below

It was an incredible feat for Drake Maye to achieve this early into his NFL career. Joining the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino with that milestone is huge, showing that Maye's ceiling is as high as it can possibly be.

Maye commanded the Patriots' offense as they made big plays throughout the course of the game. Even as the Saints tried to fight their way back into it, New England responded with crucial stops on defense while taking off as much as time to prevent a rally from New Orleans.

The run game was unable to make an impact with only 73 total rushing yards. This is where Maye's passing game entered the picture to carry New England to victory. Five players got to make two or more catches. Kayshon Boutte led the way with five receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns. DeMario Douglas came next with three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, Mack Hollins had two receptions for 28 yards, while Stefon Diggs provided three catches for 28 yards. Meanwhile, Hunter Henry caught three passes for 27 yards.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.