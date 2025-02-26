The New England Patriots are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Patriots already made multiple high profile moves this winter by firing head coach Jerod Mayo and hiring Mike Vrabel to the same position.

Still, the biggest issues with the Patriots pertain to the team's roster, which was among the league's least talented a season ago and doesn't have a ton of avenues to get better all that quickly.

Recently, team general manager Eliot Wolf spoke on this dilemma, making it “clear New England needs to improve in the trenches, citing it as a formula for winning. Expect New England to be active here,” per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

The Patriots indeed were below average on both the offensive and defensive lines in 2024-25, a fact which did not help out young skill positional players as they looked to find a rhythm.

How can the Patriots improve?

The Patriots likely saw enough from Drake Maye in his first year to feel comfortable him as their quarterback moving forward, even if his Pro Bowl selection was more so the result of injuries around the league than anything else.

Still, virtually every other area of the roster in New England needs improvement, including along the offensive line, as Maye found himself consistently under pressure this past season.

The Patriots also don't have a ton to offer at the wide receiver position currently, so it will be interesting to see how high up in the draft they invest in that position, if at all, or if they look to bring someone in during the free agency period.

Mike Vrabel should help to modernize an offense that looked stagnant at times a season ago, and Maye should only continue to get better as he enters his second season out of North Carolina.

In any case, the Patriots' brass will now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft, which is slated to begin with the first round in late April from Green Bay.