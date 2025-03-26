The New England Patriots have a shiny new weapon downfield after four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs reportedly agreed to a three-year, $69 million contract with the AFC East division franchise.

The addition of Diggs to the Patriots is certainly a big boost for the team's offense which was among the league's most putrid in the 2024 NFL season.

During that campaign, then-New England rookie quarterback Drake Maye did not have much to work with in terms of talent in the passing game. The Patriots finished the 2024 campaign just 30th overall with only 17.0 points per game and 31st with an average of 292.0 total yards per outing.

Moreover, New England's passing attack in 2024 produced only 176.2 yards per contest, in part because the Pats' wide receiver room wasn't much of a threat to opposing defenses. Tight end Hunter Henry led the Patriots that season with just 674 receiving yards while wideouts Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte finished second and third on the team with 621 and 589 receiving yards, respectively.

But with Diggs now in New England's fold, Patriots fans have another reason to feel excited about Mike Vrabel's first year as the team's head coach. Many even seem to believe that the 22-year-old signal-caller is about to have an MVP-esque season in his second year in the NFL.

“Drake Maye MVP season incoming,” said a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

From another commenter: “Drake maye MVP year 2 we get Travis. Put that bet in if he gets taken at 4.”

“Drake Maye MVP season loading,” one shared.

Via a different post: “Mood : Patriots are Back Baby 😭😭😤 Drake Maye MVP Season Incoming”

“Drake Maye is about to have an MVP Caliber season,” echoed another.

“We’re so back. Drake Maye mvp szn incoming,” a fired-up X user said.

Selected in the first round (third overall) of the 2024 NFL draft by the Patriots, Maye made 13 appearances (12 starts) in his rookie year, passing for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns against 10 interceptions on a 66.6 percent interception rate.

The 31-year-old Diggs, meanwhile, joins a Patriots WR room that also features Mack Hollins, another free-agent New England acquisition who signed a two-year deal worth $8.4 million with the team earlier this month.