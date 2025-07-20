The New England Patriots received a major boost ahead of training camp. Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not appearing on the team’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list, a strong signal that he may be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn ACL injury suffered last October.

Diggs, who joined the Patriots this offseason on a three-year, $63.5 million deal, tore his ACL midway through the 2024 season while playing for the Houston Texans. Despite the significant injury, Diggs looked impressively quick during voluntary workouts earlier this summer. So much so that he often appeared as one of the most explosive receivers on the field.

The Patriots' official training camp injury report confirmed that Diggs avoided both the PUP and non-football injury (NFI) lists. That suggests he’ll be ready to participate in camp from Day 1. Sure, this doesn’t guarantee he’ll be active for Week 1. However, it’s an undeniably positive development given that full ACL recovery typically ranges from 9–12 months, and Diggs is just over eight months into his rehab.

Opinion/analysis: Not seeing WR Stefon Diggs as part of the PUP/NFI lists suggests his recovery from a torn ACL is progressing … as he appears to be on track to be on the field for Day 1 of training camp. https://t.co/nUaxX0LRq2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

By contrast, other notable receivers like San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk are expected to miss significant time. So the fact that Diggs is already trending toward on-field action puts New England in an enviable position.

Stefon Diggs is on track for a strong season with the Patriots

Article Continues Below

Before his injury, Diggs was on pace for another strong year. He recorded 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games. He’s produced six straight 1,000-yard seasons and brings over 10,000 career receiving yards to a Patriots offense that lacked firepower in 2024.

Now set to work alongside second-year quarterback Drake Maye and under the leadership of new head coach Mike Vrabel, Diggs’ presence gives New England a much-needed weapon. His return could be the key to jumpstarting an offense that was stuck in neutral.

If early signs hold, Diggs could be full-go for the team’s season opener. If he can play, it will be a welcome development for a Patriots team eager to turn the page.