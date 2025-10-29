The New England Patriots are surging into the feel good story of the 2025 season. But they endured a scare involving Rhamondre Stevenson, who's now dealing with an NFL injury.

ESPN league insider Adam Schefter revealed where things stand with the running back on Wednesday.

“Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t practice today due to a toe injury,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

This setback arrives with the Pats in sole possession of first place in the AFC East at 6-2 with a five-game winning streak. New England is winning over fans and foes — including Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman II who called them a contender.

Patriots making moves with roster amid winning streak

Head coach Mike Vrabel is attempting to breathe new life into the “Patriot way.”

Article Continues Below

That includes making last minute roster changes ahead of the league's trade deadline. Kyle Dugger got sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The Pats gained two late draft picks (sixth and seventh rounder) in the process.

Dugger isn't the only big departing move in Foxborough. Pass rusher Keion White landed with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday. White reunites with a past Patriot in Kendrick Bourne while also helping fill for the injured Nick Bosa.

But the Pats are making sure one of their big contributors sticks around too. Marcus Jones agreed to a three-year extension on Tuesday as well — boosting the defense and special teams in the process.

Stevenson, meanwhile, faces a currently uncertain status for Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Vrabel recently blasted his RB for premature celebrations from the victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Stevenson settled for 34 yards on 14 carries against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, which the Pats won 32-13. He's tallied 83 carries for 279 yards and has scored three touchdowns through each eight games this season.