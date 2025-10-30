The red-hot New England Patriots are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 9 matchup. However, the offense could be without its starting running back, Rhamondre Stevenson, based on the team's latest injury report.

Stevenson, who is 27 years old, was the only player on the roster who did not practice on Thursday, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. The Patriots didn't have anybody listed as a limited participant, as the entire roster outside of Rhamondre Stevenson was deemed a full participant. It's said that the former fourth-round draft pick is dealing with a toe injury.

“Patriots injury report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Toe

LIMITED PARTICIPATION: No Players Listed.

FULL PARTICIPATION: DT Christian Barmore (Not Injury Related/Other), C Garrett Bradbury (Toe), WR Stefon Diggs (Ankle), OT Morgan Moses (Not Injury Related/Rest), DT Khyiris Tonga (Knee).”

Article Continues Below

Stevenson's status for Week 9 is seemingly up in the air. If he is unable to play, then expectations would be for rookie TreVeyon Henderson to start. Terrell Jennings could also see some opportunities behind Henderson. However, rumors have circulated that the Patriots could be in search of a running back before the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been a solid option out of the backfield for the Patriots so far this season. In the eight games he's played so far, the five-year pro has accumulated 279 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 83 rush attempts.

The Patriots will likely monitor Stevenson's injury in the coming days before making a final decision on his status. There is still Friday's practice to be had, and the coaching staff still has until Saturday to provide its final injury report for Sunday's contest.