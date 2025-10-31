Miami Dolphins fans didn’t need much to boil over. They got it when a potential field-flipping completion from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle got wiped out by a tripping call on rookie running back Ollie Gordon II. The flag erased a 30-plus-yard gain, stalled the drive, and lit up social media with the kind of outrage only a prime-time whistle can produce. Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay didn’t mince words: “It’s not a foul… he doesn’t raise his leg… it’s an incorrect call.” 

Multiple outlets shared angles of the play and the aftermath, including Gordon’s visible frustration on the sideline after the penalty pushed Miami back 15 yards. The rookie’s blowup with coaches captured the mood of a fan base that felt jobbed by a judgment call in a one-score game.

“The Dolphins can lose comfortably on their own please don’t take the few good plays we have away from us,” one fan hilariously stated on X, formerly Twitter.

At that moment, Baltimore led 14–6 late in the second quarter, with Miami trying to steal back momentum before halftime. The ESPN box score showed the Ravens in control early behind Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews, while Miami’s points came via Riley Patterson’s leg. Taking a chunk gain off the board didn’t just cost yardage; it undercut the rare explosive play Miami had generated to that point. 

Another neutral fan made a strong point, “Why can’t stuff like this be reviewable/reversible from the booth like so much other stuff is. Makes no sense. Not a fan of either team but game changing terrible call.”

If you’re a Dolphins fan, the frustration tracks with recent weeks. This team has lived on the margin and paid for mistakes, some self-inflicted, some not. On a night when the offense needed a spark, officials took a fire extinguisher to Miami’s best sequence. The commentary team’s live pushback only poured gas on the discourse, with McAulay flatly calling it the wrong call and the replay backing him up. 