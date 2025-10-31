Miami Dolphins fans didn’t need much to boil over. They got it when a potential field-flipping completion from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle got wiped out by a tripping call on rookie running back Ollie Gordon II. The flag erased a 30-plus-yard gain, stalled the drive, and lit up social media with the kind of outrage only a prime-time whistle can produce. Prime Video rules analyst Terry McAulay didn’t mince words: “It’s not a foul… he doesn’t raise his leg… it’s an incorrect call.”

Ollie Gordon II was flagged for a personal foul on this play, resulting in a big pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle being erased…

Multiple outlets shared angles of the play and the aftermath, including Gordon’s visible frustration on the sideline after the penalty pushed Miami back 15 yards. The rookie’s blowup with coaches captured the mood of a fan base that felt jobbed by a judgment call in a one-score game.

Just an insane tripping call. Refs are the ones tripping.

“The Dolphins can lose comfortably on their own please don’t take the few good plays we have away from us,” one fan hilariously stated on X, formerly Twitter.

The NFL has a serious refereeing issue Ollie Gordon was called for a personal foul here against the Ravens….

Jaylen Waddle fantasy managers watching his long catch get wiped away by a phantom "tripping" penalty

Me watching the Miami Dolphins play football:

At that moment, Baltimore led 14–6 late in the second quarter, with Miami trying to steal back momentum before halftime. The ESPN box score showed the Ravens in control early behind Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews, while Miami’s points came via Riley Patterson’s leg. Taking a chunk gain off the board didn’t just cost yardage; it undercut the rare explosive play Miami had generated to that point.

Ollie Gordon's coach watching the replay of the tripping call after yelling at him

The Dolphins coach that was yelling at Ollie Gordon is a complete joke.

How do you not back your player behind a BS call like this after Ollie slipped…

How do you not back your player behind a BS call like this after Ollie slipped…

Refs make a terrible call in the Ravens vs Dolphins Thursday Night Football game. Ollie Gordon III slips, loses his balance, and they call tripping on him. Are the refs trying to give the Ravens this game?

.@NFL can you please explain to me how this is an unnecessary roughness penalty on Ollie Gordon? Soft ass league. What happened to the game I love?

Another neutral fan made a strong point, “Why can’t stuff like this be reviewable/reversible from the booth like so much other stuff is. Makes no sense. Not a fan of either team but game changing terrible call.”

If you’re a Dolphins fan, the frustration tracks with recent weeks. This team has lived on the margin and paid for mistakes, some self-inflicted, some not. On a night when the offense needed a spark, officials took a fire extinguisher to Miami’s best sequence. The commentary team’s live pushback only poured gas on the discourse, with McAulay flatly calling it the wrong call and the replay backing him up.