The NFL injury bug hit the Miami Dolphins twice against the Baltimore Ravens. Miami watched Chop Robinson and Ollie Gordon leave momentarily in its Thursday Night Football contest.

The linebacker Robinson went inside the blue tent to be evaluated for a concussion. His team dropped this update: Robinson is questionable to return.

Gordon entered the game as two running backs dressed for the evening. Dolphins insider Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post revealed the RB walked off gingerly and went straight into the locker room.

Their ailments occurred with Miami down 14-6 before against John Harbaugh and the struggling Ravens.

Did Ollie Gordon return to Dolphins vs. Ravens?

Gordon's playing status hasn't been determined for the rest of the night.

However, he became involved in this blunder on the blocking side.

A huge play for the #Dolphins is called back for an unnecessary roughness penalty that the broadcast disagrees with. Tua to Waddle for what would've been a HUGE gain. pic.twitter.com/W1uuqgCctE — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 31, 2025

Gordon attempted to block but called for tripping — negating a big reception in the process. The RB got chastised on the sidelines but appeared to defend himself — by claiming he lost his footing.

Miami managed just two field goals to close out the first half. Tua Tagovailoa settled for 152 yards on 15-of-22 passing. De'Von Achane, the other actively healthy back, led the Dolphins with 67 yards on 12 carries. Jaylen Waddle caught four passes for 61 yards before the half ended.

Head coach Mike McDaniel, meanwhile, continues to hear chatter about his pending future with the franchise. The past playoff coach even reportedly has endured a deteriorating relationship with Tagovailoa.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks shot down that narrative savagely after Miami destroyed the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. But now Miami is struggling to muster some offense in front of its home fans.