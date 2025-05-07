Veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs is embracing his latest stop with the New England Patriots, playing a key role in mentoring young signal-caller Drake Maye while reinforcing a strong team culture in New England. As the franchise resets its identity, Dobbs is bringing not just experience — but leadership — to a developing quarterback room.

Signed this spring, Dobbs has been on multiple teams throughout his NFL career, including time under head coach Mike Vrabel with the Titans. That journey has given him a seasoned view on how successful QB rooms operate, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com.

“One of my faves and a familiar face up here is Jacoby [Brissett],” Dobbs said, referring to the former Patriots quarterback.

“I got a chance to spend time with him in Cleveland. And at that point, he had played much more football than I had.. to be able to learn from him, like see how you approach every single week… it was a really good, healthy quarterback group.”

For Dobbs, that standard is now being applied in New England. He emphasized that whoever is under center on Sundays, it's the entire quarterback room's job to provide support and readiness.

“From my role, it's ensuring that as we're in the offense together, Drake feels comfortable and can go out there and play at a high level,” he said.

His mentorship extends beyond the film room or the practice field. According to Dobbs, Maye's enthusiasm and approach have made the transition smooth.

“He's done a great job of showing me around the team,” Dobbs added. “It's been a great dynamic, and we're going to enjoy working together,”

The emphasis on shared leadership isn't accidental. The veteran credits Vrabel for setting the tone in past experiences.

“I think Coach Vrabel has done a great job of establishing that culture and identity,” the former Tennessee Volunteers QB noted — something he hopes to see take root again with the team.

As the Patriots look to rebuild around a young quarterback, having a veteran like Josh Dobbs could be a steadying force both in the locker room and on the field.