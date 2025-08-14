Kyle Dugger’s long hold on a starting role in the New England Patriots' secondary is suddenly in jeopardy.

The veteran safety, a starter since midway through his rookie year in 2020, has been taking second-team reps during recent training camp practices. Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson have joined Jabrill Peppers in the top safety rotation, leaving Dugger in an unfamiliar backup spot.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Dugger’s status this week while outlining what it will take for him to reclaim his place in the starting defense.

“Just making sure that he’s where he needs to be and understanding the coverage concepts and everything we do,” Vrabel said. “Keep working and keep progressing. A lot of this is the guys that have earned a right to take a look with that first unit, and there’ll be different lineups and different things. So, just focus on the reps that you get.”

Dugger, 29, is coming off an offseason ankle surgery after battling a high ankle sprain for most of 2024. He signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension last offseason but has struggled to adapt to Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams’ system.

What's next for Patriots safety Kyle Dugger?

Hawkins has taken advantage of the opportunity. The second-year Patriot, who played in all 17 games last season, has impressed with his communication, physicality, and coverage skills. Vrabel praised Hawkins’ versatility and noted his contributions on special teams and defense when injuries struck in 2024.

“He is continuing to take advantage of his opportunities,” Vrabel said.

For Dugger, the path back to the starting lineup remains open, but the competition is steep. The Patriots have one of their deepest safety groups in years, with Peppers, Hawkins, Woodson, Marcus Epps, and Dell Pettus all in the mix.

Dugger’s contract makes his situation complicated. Cutting him would carry more than 14 million dollars in dead money, while a trade would clear cap space but require a partner willing to absorb his salary.

For now, Vrabel is keeping the focus on performance in practice. “The more that he practices, the better he is going to feel and the more that it is going to translate onto the football field,” he said.