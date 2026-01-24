The New England Patriots received positive news regarding one of their key receivers in Mack Hollins ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos.

Hollins is going through his ninth season in the NFL, his first with the Patriots. He mostly enjoyed a healthy 2025 campaign but sustained an abdomen injury that kept him out for the final weeks of the regular season.

The injury also had him miss the Wild Card Round and Divisional Round games in the Patriots' playoff run. Despite those absences, he has made a significant step in his road to recovery, per reporter Mike Reiss.

“WR Mack Hollins was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He had been limited Thursday in his return. The deadline for the Patriots’ decision to move Hollins (abdomen/questionable) from IR to the active roster is Saturday at 4 p.m. ET,” Reiss wrote.

What lies ahead for Patriots after Mack Hollins update

The Patriots would greatly benefit on the offensive side of the ball if Mack Hollins were play in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.

Hollins started for most of the regular season as he highlighted himself as a deep threat. He recorded 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns, a big improvement from the numbers he had in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns with the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

New England has a chance to end a Super Bowl drought the franchise had since Tom Brady's departure in 2020. Their last title came in the 2018-19 season, showing that the organization is not done competing for championships under current leadership.

The Patriots will wrap up their preparations before going on the road to fight for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 60. They face the Broncos on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET.