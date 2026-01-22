The New England Patriots are gearing up for an AFC Championship clash against the Denver Broncos. For a maximum chance of success, quarterback Drake Maye is hoping to have all of his pass catchers at his disposal.

When it comes to wide receiver Mack Hollins, that appears to be the case. Hollins was seen lacing up his cleats in the locker room, indicating that he is planning on practicing in some capacity on Thursday, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.

How the Patriots decide to list the wide receiver on their injury report will be very telling. At this stage, even a questionable tag would be an optimistic sign for Hollins. He hasn't played since Week 16 after suffering an abdomen injury. Furthermore, he has been unable to practice previous to Thursday.

How Hollins' body reacts to playing football again will determine if he is on the field against the Broncos. The Patriots want to have as many resources as possible on offense. But if the receiver isn't ready to perform, New England may decide he is better off on the bench.

In his debut with the Patriots, Hollins has caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns over 15 games. He ranked third on the team in receptions during the regular season and fourth in receiving yards.

The Patriots will continue to monitor Hollins leading up to kickoff. However, returning to practice points to the wide receiver being closer to a return. If/when he steps on the field, Maye will have numerous different potent pass catchers to target when he drops back to pass.