The New England Patriots are rolling in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, largely due to their strong performance on special teams. Return specialist Marcus Jones torched Carolina in the first half and is already threatening an NFL single-game record.

After the Panthers scored first, Jones got the Patriots on the board with his first punt return. The 26-year-old took the ball back 87 yards to the house.

Jones would not let up, recording a 61-yard return on his second punt return. The two spectacular plays gave him 148 return yards in the first half, close to the NFL single-game record of 199 yards, according to Chad Graff of ‘The Athletic.'

MARCUS JONES 88-YARD PUNT RETURN TO THE CRIB CARvsNE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/bjgaOBHIvT — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones' second return set the Patriots up at the Panthers' 14-yard line. Antonio Gibson would plunge in a one-yard score four plays later.

Jones' returns helped the Patriots take a commanding 28-6 lead at the break. All three of New England's offensive touchdowns came on the ground, including one from quarterback Drake Maye.

The Panthers would punt once more before halftime, but Sam Martin sent it out of bounds and well out of Jones' reach. However, Jones got another opportunity in the third quarter and returned it for 19 yards, increasing his total to 167 yards.

Considering how successful Jones was on his two attempts, it was surprising to see him get another chance in the second half.

Marcus Jones emerging as Patriots special teams weapon

Jones, a fourth-year cornerback out of Houston, is quickly emerging as an elite special teams talent for the Patriots. Although he entered the game against the Panthers with just one career return touchdown, he recorded a career-high 386 punt return yards in 2024.

Jones got off to a slow start to the 2025 season, but he has finally found his groove. He has quickly proven to be arguably the best returner in the league with the ball in his hands.

The cornerback is currently in the final year of his rookie contract, but is projected to receive a sizeable extension in the coming months. Jones is just an average defensive player, but he continues to prove that he is a Pro Bowl-worthy special teamer.