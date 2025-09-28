The New England Patriots took control early in the team's Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye is making headlines with more than just his play. On the first play of the second quarter, the former UNC standout scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown and delivered a tribute that instantly resonated across the NFL. After crossing the goal line to put the Patriots ahead 14-6, he celebrated with Cam Newton’s iconic Superman gesture, a move that carried both nostalgia and respect.

The NFL posted the clip on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) showing Maye’s touchdown and his salute to the former Panthers star. The moment quickly caught fire online and brought out reactions from fans and analysts across the league.

“Drake Maye just hit Cam Newton’s Superman celly 🔥”

Drake Maye just hit Cam Newton’s Superman celly 🔥 CARvsNE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/7BA3PO6sbL — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Article Continues Below

The celebration carried special meaning because of the opponent and the setting. The game was played in Charlotte, where Newton became a franchise icon and earned the 2015 NFL MVP. Maye, who grew up in Huntersville, North Carolina, idolized Newton during his rise with the Panthers. His gesture came across as homage rather than mockery, a young quarterback showing gratitude to the player who shaped his football journey.

Newton’s legacy with Carolina remains significant. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance and redefined the quarterback position with his combination of size, athleticism, and leadership. His Superman pose became one of the most recognizable celebrations in the league. For the rookie signal-caller to use it against Newton’s former team highlighted a symbolic passing of influence from one generation of quarterbacks to the next.

On the field, Maye’s performance reflected his poise. By halftime, the quarterback had completed eight of nine passes for 95 yards with no interceptions. His rushing touchdown was his only attempt on the ground, but it provided a spark that added to the Patriots’ momentum. With a QB rating of 110.6, he looked composed and efficient against a struggling Panthers defense as the Patriots lead 28-6 at the half.

For New England, the moment highlighted Maye’s growing confidence and his connection to the sport’s culture. For the Panthers, it served as a reminder of the lasting mark Newton left on the franchise and the city. The Superman celebration was brief, but it carried a larger story about respect, roots, and the influence of icons in the NFL.