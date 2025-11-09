The New England Patriots are looking to earn a signature win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With a pair of explosive plays, the Patriots have proven that they're legit.

Wide receiver Kyle Williams started the party with a 72-yard touchdown pass. Then, running back TreVeyon Henderson broke off a 55-yard touchdown rush. It's the first time the Patriots have had both a 50-yard receiving and rushing touchdown since 1997, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Williams' touchdown came after the Buccaneers opened the the scoring with a touchdown pass of their own. It marked the longest Patriots passing play since 2021. Furthermore, he hit nearly 24 MPH at his top speed, the fastest amongst any rookie in 2025.

Henderson's touchdown improved New England's lead to 21-10. He hasn't made the biggest impact as a rookie, although the running back gained a career-high 75 rushing yards. But he showed exactly why the Patriots used a second-round pick on him in 2025.

But Henderson wasn't done with his breakout performance. After the Buccaneers clawed back to shorten the lead 21-16, quarterback Drake Maye threw a worrying interception on the end zone. On their very next drive though, Henderson would answer with a 69-yard touchdown drive. The Patriots' lead then became 28-16 with less than two minutes remaining.

The Buccaneers responded with a last-second touchdown, but it wasn't enough. The Patriots won 28-23 moving to 8-2 on the season. With Tampa Bay being a clear playoff contender, there's no questioning on if New England should be there too.

As all the attention goes to Maye, the Patriots proved they have plenty of playmakers on their roster.