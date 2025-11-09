The New England Patriots' rookies are having a back-and-forth internal battle in Week 10. Within minutes of Kyle Williams' impressive first career touchdown, TreVeyon Henderson instantly one-upped him with an even faster 55-yard score.

Williams reached paydirt in the first quarter after reaching a top speed of 21.78 miles per hour on a 72-yard catch and run. However, a few possessions later, Henderson topped him by reaching 22.01 miles per hour on a 55-yard touchdown run, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Henderson was in the Patriots' starting lineup for Rhamondre Stevenson, who was missing his second consecutive game with a foot injury. Williams was also receiving additional playing time due to Kayshon Boutte missing the game with a hamstring ailment.

Henderson received his first career start in Week 9, but he split the backfield with Terrell Jennings. Jennings joined Stevenson on the Week 10 injury report, giving the 23-year-old full control of the Patriots' backfield in Week 10.

While the score was Williams' first, it was the second of Henderson's career. He had not previously reached the end zone since Week 4, when he punched in a short score against the Carolina Panthers.

TreVeyon Henderson leads Patriots with 2 touchdowns

As if Henderson's career game could not have gone any better, the rookie reached the end zone for a second time in the fourth quarter. The Ohio State alum stamped his RB1 case with a 70-yard score with 1:31 remaining to ice the game.

Henderson ended the game with a season-high 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. He entered Week 10 with just 283 rushing yards on the year.

Despite starting just two games, Henderson entered the game as the Patriots' leading rusher. He has now led them in that category in five of their first 10 games, nearly doubling Stevenson's production with two fewer carries.

Stevenson has been in or around the doghouse all year due to his ball security and efficiency issues. Even once he returns, Henderson could have already taken firm control of the backfield.