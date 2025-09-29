The New England Patriots equalled their record at 2-2 after soundly defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, 42-13. It was a truly impressive showing from the Patriots in all facets.

The offense was efficient, with quarterback Drake Maye playing really well. The defense completely shut down a Panthers team that had won 30-0 the week prior. Even the Patriots' special teams looked, well, special once again. Marcus Jones returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown. That is the second kick-return for a touchdown in four games.

The first was a game-winning kickoff return against the Miami Dolphins.

But just because they looked good on Sunday, that does not mean all is well in New England.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, despite posting his best game of the season, acknowledged that his comfort level within the offense is only a five out of 10. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed that notion on the WEEI radio show, The Greg Hill Show.

“He should study more,” Vrabel said matter-of-factly.

“Five out of 10, we need to get going. I mean, five out of 10, I went to Ohio State. That's failing,” the Patriots head coach said, leaving the panel chuckling.

Clearly, Vrabel was speaking in jest, despite the straight face.

Diggs caught six passes for a season-high 101 yards in Sunday's win. It was a much-needed breakout game for the former Pro Bowl receiver. Through the first three weeks, Diggs had just 13 catches for 112 scoreless yards.

The Patriots will face their toughest test of the season this week. They travel to Orchard Park to square off against the undefeated Buffalo Bills. A win would put them within a game of the division lead. A loss, however, will seemingly put the AFC East out of reach.