The New England Patriots got back in the win column on Sunday. New England got a blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers, winning 42-13. Following the win, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made a powerful declaration.

“When we don’t beat ourselves and take care of the football and get stops on third downs … it can look like something,” Vrabel said after the game, per The Athletic.

New England is now 2-2 on the campaign after their big win. The Patriots were led by young quarterback Drake Maye. Maye threw two touchdown passes without an interception. He finished his day completing 14-for-17 of his passes, for 203 yards.

The Patriots were actually out gained in yards by Carolina. New England though was able to limit the Panthers to just one fourth down conversion in three attempts. The Patriots also had a 87-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, to get the team jump started.

Patriots hope to have success under Mike Vrabel

Vrabel is in his first season leading the Patriots. He is the third head coach the team has had in as many years. Vrabel succeeds Jerod Mayo, who was fired after just one season.

The Patriots have seen some good and some bad so far this season. New England turned the ball over several times in a recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Against the Panthers, New England didn't have any turnovers.

New England had a season-high in points on Sunday against Carolina. The squad posted 21 in the second quarter alone. Maye had both of his touchdown throws in the second half. In the first half, the New England quarterback ran for another score.

“I am proud of the defense. They put us in some great spots…..it was a full team effort, and I'm proud of the guys,” Maye said in his presser after the game.

New England's next game is on October 5 against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots trail Buffalo in the AFC East standings.