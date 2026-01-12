The New England Patriots won their first playoff game since the days of Tom Brady on Sunday night, dismantling the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-3. Despite the double-digit victory, it was far from a clean game for the Patriots.

Drake Maye, an MVP candidate in 2025, had one of his worst games as a professional in his playoff debut. Maye turned the ball over twice, including an interception inside his own 10-yard line. Yet, the defense stood up as they did all night, keeping the Chargers from scoring on the ensuing drive.

The defense was the difference, but the game was still close in the fourth quarter. With just under 10 minutes remaining, Maye found former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry for a 28-yard touchdown. That made the game 15-3. Normal convention in that spot says you go for two, and a 14-point lead.

Instead, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel opted to kick the extra point instead, likely confusing fans.

On Monday, Vrabel explained his rationale for the decision, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“Yes, obviously, some thoughts there. Just thinking that maybe we’d get a couple more possessions where the field goal could probably get us to 8,” Vrabel said. “Could easily have done that [go for two].

“Proud of our guys – the sudden change, all night. Situational football was really good.”

It is hard to make a lot of sense out of that answer. Had the Chargers scored two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes and made both extra points, they would have 17 points. Even if New England missed the two-point conversion, a field goal still earns them an 18-17 lead.

Nevertheless, it's water under the bridge as the Patriots move on to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

They will host the winner of Monday night's Pittsburgh Steelers-Houston Texans clash.