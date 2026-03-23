The New England Patriots have made several moves this offseason as they try to build depth around their team to make another Super Bowl run. The latest move they made was regarding their quarterbacks, as Joshua Dobbs will be released, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Patriots are planning to release backup QB Josh Dobbs, sources say, after being unable to find a trade partner. Dobbs is now slated to be free,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dobbs was QB2 behind Drake Maye last season, and he was supposed to earn a base salary of $3.2 million in 2026, while carrying a $4.75 million salary cap charge.

Dobbs played in four games last season, but it was to kneel the ball at the end of games.

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It makes sense as to why the Patriots made the move, as just a few weeks ago, they signed Tommy DeVito to a two-year, $7.4 million deal that includes $2 million guaranteed. The release of Dobbs now means that DeVito will be the backup behind Maye.

Before DeVito was with the Patriots, he played the previous two seasons with the New York Giants and appeared in 12 games with eight starts. In his career, he has thrown for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

With how healthy Maye has been through the two seasons in his career, DeVito may only see most of his time during the preseason or when a game is already decided, but it's good to have a reliable backup just in case.

As for Dobbs, there will probably be teams interested in him as they try to find a backup or No. 3 option at the quarterback position. He's shown throughout his career that he can win football games when given the opportunity, and that's what matters to NFL teams.