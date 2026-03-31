The NFL is taking a big step toward increasing player wellness. Per a report by Judy Battista of NFL.com, the NFL is now requiring full-time mental health professionals to be present at every team facility.

“NFL owners have approved an expansion of behaviorial and mental health services — teams much now have a full-time mental health clinician at the facility. The original program mandating a part-time clinician began in 2019,” Battista explained.

She then explained why the NFL is making this move.

“The NFL wants to address the entire continuum of mental health, just as it does physical wellbeing. The hope is that it will help prevent crises. There will also be an emphasis on helping vulnerable players who are separated from the teams, like those on IR.”

The expansion of mental health services is pivotal and comes after the unfortunate passing of Rondale Moore and Marshawn Kneeland. Following Moore's passing, the NFLPA released a statement calling for fellow players to reach out if they were going though any issues to get help, a setiment that was shared by various players on their social media accounts at the time.

“In moments like this, we are reminded of how much our players carry, on and off the field. To our members: Please know that support is always within reach. Check on your teammates and prioritize your mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling, we encourage you to take advantage of the many confidential resources and services available to you through the NFLPA.”