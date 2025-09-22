After a very disappointing 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 on Sunday, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel angrily addressed his offense’s five turnovers and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams’ health. Sunday’s loss was the second game Williams has missed as he’s dealing with an undisclosed medical issue amidst the beginning of the 2025 NFL season.

After the loss, Vrabel discussed Williams’ future with the team, per Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

“He’s going to continue to help us, Vrabel said. “I just don’t know, based on the availability, what that’s going to look like.”

Vrabel hopes to have a significant update on Williams within the next few days as the Patriots prepare for Week 4.

“We’ll kind of see where things are here going forward in the next couple of days,” Vrabel said Monday morning. “Terrell’s around, we’ve just got to make sure that we’re trying to build some consistency with how we do things.”

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr filled in as the defensive play-caller for Patriots' Terrell Williams in Sunday’s loss. He will likely fill in again for Week 4’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. However, Vrabel says Williams’ input has been invaluable throughout practice, as he was available all week.

“The communication and everything that we’ve been doing over there has been good. His ability to help us has been really good,” Vrabel added. “But I also don’t want to go back and forth. I don’t think that that’s good for anybody either. So, appreciate you asking about Terrell, but right now we’ll just kind of, I would say, moving forward, kind of be where we were last week. That’s where I would anticipate it being this week.”

Article Continues Below

Patriots will ‘practice the crap’ out of ball security for Week 4

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel dragged his offense for their turnovers. Vrabel vowed to correct their flaws in protecting the football throughout practice ahead of Week 4’s matchup against the Panthers, the head coach said, per ESPN.com reporter Mike Reiss.

“We’ve got to continue to practice the crap out of it. We’ve also got a do a better job protecting said person with the ball,” Vrabel said. “Whether that’s the quarterback, the running back, or the receiver. We’re all responsible for the security of the football. Starts with the person who has it, then falls on the people who are blocking. We’ll continue to rep it, put two hands on the football. The only thing I know how to do is practice it.”

After the Patriots’ offense committed four fumbles, including two inside the Steelers’ 5-yard line, and one interception.