The New England Patriots weren't able to get a winning streak going, falling 21-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. At the heart of the issue was New England turning the ball over five times.

Quarterback Drake Maye had an interception and a fumble while Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled twice and Antonio Gibson once. It'll be hard for the Patriots or any team to win under those circumstances. Making matters worse is that it was a one-score game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel understands that New England needs to make major changes to pick up a win in Week 4. Which is why they'll be working on ball security drills heavily throughout the practice week, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“We've got to continue to practice the crap out of it. We've also got a do a better job protecting said person with the ball. Whether that's the quarterback, the running back or the receiver. We're all responsible for the security of the football. Starts with the person who has it, then falls on the people who are blocking. We'll continue to rep it, put two hands on the football. The only thing I know how to do is practice it. Maybe it's not so much the person you see, maybe it's the person they don't see.”

Stevenson fumbled on the first drive of the game, with the Steelers scoring a touchdown on their very next possession. Trailing by a touchdown to end the first half, Maye then led the Patriots on a 17-play, 92-yard drive. Only to throw an interception on Pittsburgh's two yard line.

The Steelers then started the third quarter with a interception and a punt. But a pair of Patriots fumbles took away any chance of redemption. The final fumble came from Maye, with just under eight minutes left in the game. Pittsburgh then went on a nine-play, 62-yard touchdown drive to secure the victory. New England managed to drive down to their opponent's 28 yard line, but turned the ball over on downs.

This is still Vrabel's first year as head coach and Maye's second as the starting quarterback. The Patriots still have plenty of work to do before their ready for contention. At the front of that list is figuring out their worrying turnover troubles.