The New England Patriots have their hands full with the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, even if their X-factor comes through. And here is why Milton Williams missing practice is such a bad sign for the AFC East showdown.

Williams is a key player for the Patriots on the defensive line, according to a post on X by Chris Brown.

“This is a noteworthy absence. Williams and fellow DT Christian Barmore have been a big interior presence in New England's run front thus far, where Pats are giving up just 77.5 rushing yards per game. #Bills #NEvsBUF”

How good is that run defense? The Patriots are tied with the Packers for No. 2 in the NFL.

Williams didn’t make it to the practice field Thursday, according to a post on X by Mike Reiss.

“DT Milton Williams (ankle), who was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, is not spotted during Thursday’s media-access portion of practice.”

Patriots need DE Milton Williams against Bills

The good news is that the severity of the injury. It may be low, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

Article Continues Below

“Does not sound like a significant injury for Milton Williams…”

Williams wants to be out there against the team favored to win the AFC, according to masslive.com.

“I’ve never been there,” Williams said. “I’ve been seeing the videos of the fan going crazy, jumping off stuff, and throwing snowballs. Those fans are diehard. It’s going to be a fun environment to play in.”

But the Bills’ offensive line will prove to be a tough opponent, Williams said.

“It ain’t going to be just the d-line or any particular group,” Williams said. “It’s going to take everybody being on the same page executing.”

Williams, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2024. He has helped create a tough one-two punch with defensive end Christian Barmore. Williams, who had a career-high five sacks in 2024, already has two this season.