The New England Patriots watched Drake Maye endured a brutal first half. But they delivered brutality on Justin Herbert during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Playoffs.

Head coach Mike Vrabel schemed up a linebacker/defensive lineman twist on Herbert. New England laid out the All-Pro QB to force this massive fumble.

JUSTIN HERBERT FUMBLES AND THE PATRIOTS RECOVER 😱 It's all going New England's way now! pic.twitter.com/XMySiv3mkv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

K'Lavon Chiasson placed Herbert in duress. Elijah Ponder finished the rest.

Herbert and the Chargers, miraculously, kept the football. But the hit added to a punishing evening for Herbert.

And also shined a new light on what's plagued the Bolts all season long: Protecting Herbert. Vrabel made sure to attack that flaw throughout the night.

Patriots bring heat on Justin Herbert, Chargers

Both teams have delivered quite the postseason history. Vrabel led a defensive charge as a player in the 2006 season upset of the top-seeded Chargers down in San Diego. New England also claimed the last playoff meeting in the 2019 season while Tom Brady was still behind center.

But New England unleashed the heat in the Patriots' first home playoff game since Jan. 4, 2020 against the Tennessee Titans — when Vrabel coached the latter. They also created a monster defensive night without star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who exited early with an injury.

New England piled six sacks on Herbert — featuring two defenders (Chiasson and Milton Williams) getting multiple. The latter defender delivered the final exclamation point to seal the romp.

Just too easy for Milton Williams 💪 LACvsNE on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/bbB9Ywxo8F — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Vrabel even sent his cornerbacks to wreck havoc on the Bolts' franchise QB. Slot cornerback Marcus Jones grabbed a sack — plus denied a walk-in touchdown attempt by Herbert.

Anfernee Jennings joined the Boston sack party by pummeling Herbert in the fourth too.

The #Patriots defense is abusing Justin Herbert 😭 What a sack by Anfernee Jennings!pic.twitter.com/J9KWr7E1le — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) January 12, 2026

New England will host the winner of Monday night's Houston Texans-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup next Sunday.