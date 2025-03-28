The New England Patriots are transitioning into a new era of the franchise. Drake Maye got them started on that path with a strong rookie season, and now Mike Vrabel has replaced Jerod Mayo as the team's head coach heading into 2025.

Vrabel has wasted no time putting his imprint on the team. He is reshaping the roster in his image before the NFL Draft, and on Friday the Patriots made another surprising roster move. New England has released starting linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Patriots announced they officially have released LB Ja’Whaun Bentley,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter.

This move comes as somewhat of a surprise after Bentley was one of the integral pieces on the Patriots' defense over the last five seasons. He was named a team captain in 2024.

Bentley is coming off of injury, which could have played a role in the decision. He sustained a torn pectoral in Week 2 last year and missed the rest of the season, but his production in past seasons still makes this somewhat of a surprise.

Bentley has started in 64 games since the 2020 season for the New England defense. During that time, he has made 451 tackles and recorded 10.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and four forced fumbles. Expect another team to take a chance on Bentley with a short-term deal in free agency leading up to the draft.

The Patriots made a few moves in free agency that perhaps explain this move a little bit more. Linebacker Jack Gibbens, a former Tennessee Titans standout under Vrabel, is coming to New England, and he will have the chance to earn a starting spot due to his familiarity with the scheme.

The Patriots also gave a three-year, $37 million contract to former Las Vegas Raiders starter Robert Spillane at linebacker. Spillane will surely be a starter this season after a very productive couple of seasons in the silver and black. As a result, the decision to release Bentley could have just come down to not having too much invested in one position group.