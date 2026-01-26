The New England Patriots plowed onto the Denver Broncos through defense in the 10-7 Sunday win. Turns out it was for good reason. New England set a new record for offensive futility on the road to the Super Bowl.

Senior NFL researcher Dante Koplowitz-Fleming delivered new low offensive marks after the AFC title game wrapped up. The Pats now own the worst points scored in all three playoff wins.

Fewest points scored in the Wild Card, Divisional, and Conference Championship Games en route to a Super Bowl appearance: 54 – 2025 Patriots

61 – 2000 Ravens

68 – 2007 Giants — Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem) January 25, 2026

Even Drake Maye struggled on the passing end — settling for just 86 yards as the snow covered the field plus effected the wide receivers. Yet Maye shattered a Tom Brady record in recapturing the AFC crown: Breaking his rushing yards record.

New England pivots to past blueprint in beating Broncos

Mike Vrabel may be new to leading the Pats as a head coach. But the former star N.E. linebacker dipped into a familiar look for his team.

Past Patriot teams relied on a relentless defense and control-the-clock running game. He turned back to that formula as NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks noticed.

“It’s amazing the Patriots are still running their base offensive and defensive plays from the 2000s. Mike Vrabel is the head coach, but they’re utilizing a lot of Bill Belichick’s old playbook and game plans,” Brooks posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Vrabel's offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels pivoted to the running game late. That decision ended with 38 carries for 141 yards through the snow.

Maye, though, handed a stout Broncos defense fits with his legs. He not only tallied 65 yards on 10 carries, but executed the game-sealing naked bootleg to win it for N.E.

DRAKE MAYE SCRAMBLES FOR THE FIRST DOWN 😱 The Patriots are going to the Super Bowl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AUvUL5EVpg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

Maye is now the youngest QB to start in a Super Bowl since Dan Marino back in the 1984 season. Even despite a torrid offensive display, yet enough to will N.E. back to the big game.