Regardless of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 60 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, superfan Mark Wahlberg is looking ahead to 2027.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Wahlberg said with “100%” certainty that the Patriots are “gonna be back next year.” It will be a long climb to the mountaintop, but Wahlberg is not wavering in his support.

“You know what it is,” Wahlberg said. “The dynasty again!”

Wahlberg even took a cheap shot at the New York Giants — who have beaten the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl — claiming they won't make the big game in 2027.

How did Mark Wahlberg feel about the Patriots' Super Bowl 60 loss?

While surely disappointed with the Super Bowl 60 loss, Wahlberg was proud of his team, specifically second-year quarterback Drake Maye — “He went to the Super Bowl in his second season,” Wahlberg optimistically said of Maye. “That's pretty good!”

“They got beat by a better team, and I think the only thing they could've done is play a little more free, but injuries and all those things, but you know, go out there and have fun,” Wahlberg said of the loss. “Do it like you used to do it in the park.”

The Patriots did a complete 180 from their 2024 campaign. After going 4-13 in 2024, they went 13-4 in 2025. They made it to Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, California, where they would lose to the Seahawks.

As Wahlberg noted, Maye stepped up big time in his second season. He passed for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also had 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Maye was even an NFL MVP frontrunner. Matthew Stafford would ultimately win the award for the first time, though.

This was a major improvement from his first year in the league. Maye passed for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games in 2024. He also had 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns.