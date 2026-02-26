The New England Patriots are likely still reeling following the 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite riding high into the big game, the Patriots were not competitive when the chips were down.

Obviously, players were very disappointed after the loss. But head coach Mike Vrabel is known for keeping a level head. He put that trait on display during an appearance on Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio and Chris Simms.

“I just want to try to keep things in perspective,” the Patriots coach said.

“It’s okay to be upset. It's okay to be pissed and disappointed, but we have to be all those negative feelings together. I just know how my job is to protect the team, and I think that those guys were disappointed, mad, and upset.

Vrabel is a firm believer in putting the team first, picking up the same mentality from his former coach, Bill Belichick.

“Whatever their personal feelings were, I just wanted to make sure that they were going to do it together. But I wanted to make sure that they knew, like we really had only been doing this for 307 days, and for us to look and try to make a positive out of it, and what we were able to do in a short amount of time, but know how difficult it'll be going forward.”

Indeed, the Patriots are staring at a steep hill if they want to return to the Super Bowl.

Last season, the Patriots faced one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. Next season, New England will play a first-place schedule, having dethroned the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

That means they will play the winner of the other three AFC divisions. They are also slated to face the NFC North, which contains several playoff-caliber teams.